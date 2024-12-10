WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Major Title Clash Confirmed for 12/16 RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 10, 2024

WWE has confirmed a significant change to the lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Originally set as a one-on-one contest between GUNTHER and Finn Balor, the match has now been upgraded to a Triple Threat showdown, with Damian Priest joining the fray.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to an exciting tag team bout on next week’s WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will challenge the War Raiders for the tag team titles. In a major stipulation, The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside, ensuring a fair fight.

Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc

