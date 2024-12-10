Triple Threat Title Match Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Major Title Clash Confirmed for 12/16 RAW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has confirmed a significant change to the lineup for Saturday Night’s Main Event. Originally set as a one-on-one contest between GUNTHER and Finn Balor, the match has now been upgraded to a Triple Threat showdown, with Damian Priest joining the fray.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to an exciting tag team bout on next week’s WWE RAW. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh will challenge the War Raiders for the tag team titles. In a major stipulation, The Judgment Day will be banned from ringside, ensuring a fair fight.