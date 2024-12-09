WWE Monday Night Raw (December 9, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 9, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Tonight on RAW - The Final Testament and The Miz collide with The Wyatt Sicks in an 8-Man Tag Match, Zelina Vega, Lyra Valkyria, and Ivy Nile go head to head in The Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament 1st Round Triple Threat Match, Drew McIntyre is back on RAW, Seth Rollins is back after calling out CM Punk, Rhea Ripley battles Raquel Rodriquez and more.

RAW kicks off with our World Heavyweight Champion, The Ring General, Gunther - who makes his way down to the ring. Gunther gets on the mic and says Finn Balor has made a mistake as now Balor has his undivided attention. Finn Balor's music hits and Balor comes out with JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio. Balor says Gunther wanted to mess with him and give his title shot to Dominik Mysterio. Balor says he's the only reason Gunther is champion. Balor agrees that Saturday Night's Main Event will be nothing like Survivor Series because SNM he will come out as the champion. Gunther says Balor hasn't earned a title shot, he's only getting the title match because he attacked Gunther. Gunther says he used to respect Balor but now Balor cuts corners and he's aligned himself with some weirdos who hang out in a clubhouse. He also tells Balor that Balor chose to be second place to Damian Priest. Gunther says eight years ago, Balor was the best in the world... for one night. Gunther tells Balor that Balor isn't on his level and never will be. The Judgement makes their way into the apron and Damian Priest's music hits and he comes out and attacks Judgement Day. Priest throws Balor inot the ring, and Gunther beats on Balor as does Priest and Gunther then takes down Priest and then throws him out of the ring. Gunther takes apart the announce table and goes to powerbomb Priest and Balor hits a slingblade on Gunther and then throws Priest back into the ring. Balor hits a Coup de Grace off the apron onto Gunther. In the ring, Priest beats up the Judgement Day until Balor gets in the ring and The Judgement Day then bash up Priest. Balor hits a series of Coup de Grace onto Priest and then holds the World Heavyweight Title and poses in the ring with his croonies.

Karrion Kross, Scarlett, The Miz, Rezar and Akam are seen walking backstage ahead of their match tonight and we go to commercial.

The Judgement Day is celebrating backstage, Adam Pearce comes by to tell Balor that his championship match has changed as it is now Finn Balor -vs- Gunther -vs- Damian Priest. Pearce tells Balor that the World Tag Titles are on the line next week against The War Raiders with The Judgement Day banned from ringside. Liv Morgan asks for advice for their matches tonight and Balor says he needs to think and leaves.

Match 1: The Miz & The Final Testament w/Scarlett -vs- The Wyatt Sicks



The Wyatt Sicks make their way out without Nikki Cross and run into the ring and all hell breaks loose. The Wyatt Sicks are left with Kross in the ring and The Miz saves Kross from Sister Abigail and we go to commercial.

Back from break, AOP is beating on Gacy. Rezar pounds Gacy's face into the mat and delivers some punches to Gacy's gut. Gacy's fights back and tries to tag out - Gacy hits a recoil clothesline on Rezar and Rezar tags The Miz and Gacy tags out to Rowan. Rowan beats on The Miz and throws him out of the ring. Rowan hits a baseball slide on The Miz and flattens the Miz in the ring. Rowan covers and is broken up by AOP. AOP double team Rowan and Lumis and Gacy come in and attack AOP and the men all spill outside. In the ring, Rowan tags in Uncle Howdy and Howdy hammers away on The Miz. Miz tags out and Kross comes in and Howdy sends Kross outside. Howdy goes for a suicide dive, but us tripped up by Scarlett. Nikki Cross surprises Scarlett from behind. Scarlett runs through the ring and is attacked by Nikki Cross. Howdy goes for a Sister Abigail but Miz saves him. Paul Ellering returns and throws white powder on Howdy allowing Kross to hit the Final Prayer to get the win.

Winners: The Miz and The Final Testament

Jackie Redmond sits down with CM Punk. She asks Punk about the favour which he declines to talk about. They then discuss Seth Rollins and Punk talk about the history between the two. Punk says Rollins is entitled and at one point Rollins was about to get fired but Punk made sure it didn't happen. Punk says everything Rollins has done, Punk did before him and did it better. Punk says he's back and he's on the starting line and the second string needs to get back on the bench.

Match 2: Dakota Kai -vs- Liv Morgan



The bell rings on this none title match and the women counter each other - Kai gets a bunch of armdrags and a near fall. Morgan throws Kai over the top rope outside the ring and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Morgan slams Kai onto the mat. Pure Fusion Collective comes down to ringside, as Morgan tries for the Three Amigos but Kai counters on the last one. Kai unloads some right hands on Morgans and then hits some drop kicks on Morgan. Kai kicks Morgan in the corner and then gets her tangled on the ropes. Kai covers for a two count. PFC distracts Kai and tries to get involved in the match and Kai kicks them from the apron. Morgan goes for ObLivion but Kai counters to a roll up. Morgan hits a backstabber and then goes up to the top rope for a dropkicks but jumps into a powerbomb. Kai goes for a kick in the corner but Morgan moves and hits ObLIVion for the win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

PFC attacks Kai after the match - Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane come down to save Kai. Sky and Sane dismantle PFC and Morgan runs in and hits Oblivion on Sky and then poses over her.

A video package for Drew McIntyre airs where he discusses where he has been and why he attacked Sami Zayn and what his plans are now that he's back. He also admits to attacking Uso.

We get a recap of The New Day 10yr Anniversary Celebration and clips of Woods and Kingston kicking Big E out of the group.

Adam Pearce and Cody Rhodes exit Pearce's office and they encounter The New Day. Rhodes tells Woods and Kingston they should be ashamed of themselves. The New Day chuckle and walk away.

Seth Rollins' music hits ans a career as a politician after he's done being a wrestler as he spins everything and becomes a victim. Rollins calls Punk a fraud and a con man. Rollins admits that he did ask Punk to train him when he was first starting out and they used to be friends. He says Punk left out a part of a story as to why Rollins and Punk aren't friends. He says when Punk left 11 years ago, Punk ghosted him because if you didn't quit when he did, then Punk turned his back on you. He says after Punk left he did his best to tear the WWE down and he came back to WWE because Punk failed at everything else and the money was right so he came back. Rollins says everything Punk has done, Rollins has done twice and he's mainevented Wrestlemania, something Punk hasn't done. Sami Zayn interrupts Rollins and comes out to the ring. Rollins tells Zayn if he's out here defending Punk, they'll be fighting. Zayn says it was wrong of him to assume that Rollins attacked Uso, and for that, he's sorry. Rollins says they've been friends for 20 years, and their kids play with each other and when this happened, he's the first person Zayn accuses. Zayn says it's because Rollins wasn't acting like himself but that he was talking like Drew McIntyre. Rollins asserts he's not McIntyre and Zayn agrees and says he's better than McIntyre. Zayn says this Punk feud is bringing out the worst in Rollins and Rollins can deal with Punk however he wants. Zayn asks if he and Rollins are good and Rollins says they're good. Rollins tells Zayn that he'll go handle Punk and Zayn needs to handle McIntyre and Rollins leaves. Zayn stays in the ring and says he's going to end this with McIntyre as quick as this started. He's spoken to Pearce and at Saturday Night's Main Event will have Zayn -vs- McIntyre. As Zayn makes his way backstage he is attacked by Drew McIntyre.

Match 3 - Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament 1st Round Triple Threat Match: Zelina Vega -vs- Ivy Nile -vs- Lyra Valkyria



The bell rings and Vega attacks Nile allowing Valkyria to roll up Vega for a near fall. Vega takes down Valkyria and hits a 6-1-9 on Valkyria and Nile takes Vega out of the ring. Nile slams Valkyria and covers for a two count. Nile starts stomping on Valkyria and we cut to a commercial.

Back from commercial break, Valkyria kicks both Vega and Nile as they're outside the ring. In the ring, Valkyria hits a tornado DDT on Nile and then a fisherman's suplex for a near fall. Valkyria gets Nile on her shoulders who counters out and hits a arm bar on Valkyria. Valkyria rolls up Nile a couple times and they go back and forth with roll ups. Vegas comes down at them with a senton and covers Nile and Valkyria for two counts. Vega hits sunset flip on Nile outside and hits a meteora on Valkyria for a two count. Nile breaks the pin and Vega tries for a cross body, Nile counters to a swinging slam. Nile rolls up Valkyria and a double German suplex is hit on Valkyria and Vega. Valkyria and Nile battle in the ring and Nile covers for a two count. Vega hits a Code Red on Nile but Valkyria breaks the pin. Valkyria hits Nightwing on Nile for the win.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria

Rhea Ripley stretches backstage - Damian Priest has some words of support for her and we go to commercial.

Cathy Kelley catches up with The New Day backstage. Kelley asks them the intentions behind berating Big E. Woods and Kingston says she's being biased and they'll go out to the ring to address everyone. Woods grabs the camera and follows Kingston to the ring. Woods and Kingston come to a series of boos and "New Day Sucks" chants. Woods puts camera 6 down and they both get in the ring. Kingston gets on the mic first and asks the crowd that after 10 years everyone is pissed over one day? Woods says they came out here... and keeps getting drowned out by the boos of the audience. "We want Big E" and "New Day Sucks" chants echo throughout the stands. Woods says they didn't do anything to E and they get drowned out again. Kingston and Woods stand in the ring and talk among themselves and then drop their mics and leave the ring. As they leave, they tell everyone "We didn't do anything" as they retreat backstage.

Match 4 - Anything Goes Match: Rhea Ripley -vs- Raquel Rodriguez



As Rodriguez makes her way to the ring, Ripley attacks her and they start fighting in the crowds. They go back and forth pounding each other and trading punches. Ripley throws Rodriguez over the barricade and throws a garbage can to Rodriguez. The women get in the ring and the bell rings. Ripley hits Rodriguez with a Kendo stick and hits a missile drop kick on Rodriguez off the top rope, sending Rodriguez out of the ring. Ripley hits Rodriguez with a basement drop kick and both women are outside the ring now. Ripley gets out a table, and Rodriguez smokes her from behind and hits a fallaway slam on Ripley onto the announce table and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, both women hit a drop kick on each other and they're both laid out. Ripley clotheslines Rodriguez and drop kicks her with a chair. Ripley runs into a knee and Rodriguez throws her into the top turnbuckle and covers Ripley for a two count. Ripley slams Rodriguez onto a chair and then delivers some chair shots and covers for a two count. Ripley sets a bunch of chairs in the middle of the ring and goes to hit a Riptide on Rodriguez - Liv Morgan runs down and is tossed into the ring by Ripley. Rodriguez kicks Ripley in the face and body slams her onto the pile of chairs and covers for a near fall. Rodriguez sets a chair in the corner and Ripley tries for another Riptide but Morgan jumps on her back. Ripley kicks Rodriguez and Morgan hits Oblivion on Ripley. Iyo Sky runs down and takes out Morgan. Rodriguez covers Ripley who kicks out at two. Rodriguez sets up a table in the ring and tries to bomb Rodriguez onto the table. Ripley counters and hits a Riptide on Rodriguez through the table. Ripley covers Rodriguez for the win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

After the match, Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley both hold the women's championship and stare each other down as the show goes off the air.