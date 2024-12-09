WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jesse Ventura Confirms New WWE Contract Includes Four Annual Appearances

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

More details have emerged about Jesse Ventura’s new deal with WWE.

As reported last week, WWE officially announced that the Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor will be returning to commentary for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.

In a recent update, Ventura shared additional details during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He revealed that his contract includes four appearances per year on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

“Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone,” Ventura said. “I am, I’m very excited about it.”

He further added, “I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four a year.”

