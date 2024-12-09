Jesse Ventura Confirms New WWE Contract Includes Four Annual Appearances

More details have emerged about Jesse Ventura’s new deal with WWE.
As reported last week, WWE officially announced that the Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor will be returning to commentary for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.
In a recent update, Ventura shared additional details during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast. He revealed that his contract includes four appearances per year on WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.
“Handcuffs are off, I can say anything I want about anyone,” Ventura said. “I am, I’m very excited about it.”
He further added, “I don’t discuss finances, but it’s acceptable and I’ll be doing four a year.”
