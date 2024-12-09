WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for WWE Raw Tonight in Wichita, KS

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

The road to WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event reaches its final stretch tonight in the heart of “The Sunflower State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw is set to air live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

Here’s what’s on tap for the December 9 episode of WWE's flagship two-hour program:

- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

- The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz

- Finn Balor and Adam Pearce discuss Judgment Day’s next tag team title defense

- Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zelina Vega (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Match)

JBL Teases Big Plans for 2025: "A Year to Be Remembered"

JBL’s enthusiasm for the wrestling industry is brimming with promise, as he hints at an exciting year ahead filled with significant pl [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 09, 2024 01:03PM


