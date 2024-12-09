JBL Teases Big Plans for 2025: "A Year to Be Remembered"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

JBL’s enthusiasm for the wrestling industry is brimming with promise, as he hints at an exciting year ahead filled with significant plans and opportunities.

After making his presence felt in prominent promotions such as GCW, AAA, MLW, and TNA Wrestling, the WWE Hall of Famer is poised to make 2025 a year to remember. Reflecting on his goals during a recent episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL shared his aspirations and excitement:

“I was thinking about that when I turned 58. I thought, ‘This is gonna be the year that some fun stuff, crazy stuff’s gonna happen.’ I’ve been planning this for a while, and COVID happened and I got bored, I’ve been wanting to do some stuff in the wrestling business because it’s what I love, it’s what I always wanted to do, and now I’m getting a chance to do it. I’ve got some plans coming up, so hopefully this year will be a year to be remembered.”

JBL’s return to wrestling activities has reignited his passion for the industry, though he previously voiced disappointment over his partnership with Baron Corbin during his last WWE run.