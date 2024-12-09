WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Status: No Legends Agreement in Place

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 09, 2024

Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Status: No Legends Agreement in Place

 
Eric Bischoff has clarified that he is not under a WWE Legends contract. On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff, who recently appeared at the MLW One-Shot event, stated, "I did two WWE episodes. One on NXT and one for the WWE on the A&E Network. Then 48 hours later, I’m on an MLW show, who, by the way, was in a lawsuit with WWE… I don’t even have a legends agreement with WWE."

He further elaborated on his freelance status, saying, "I don’t have a written agreement with anybody. I don’t even have a handshake deal with anybody. If TNA were to call me and say, 'Hey, we’re doing something. We’d like you to show up.' If it fit into my schedule and it sounded fun, I’ll do it."

These comments underscore Bischoff's current independence in the wrestling industry, allowing him the flexibility to participate in various promotions without contractual limitations.

WWE Files Trademark for "Raw Vault" Ahead of Major Platform Shift to Netflix

WWE has recently submitted a new trademark application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). On Friday, December 6, t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 08, 2024 06:08PM


Tags: #wwe #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90610/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π