Eric Bischoff Addresses WWE Status: No Legends Agreement in Place

Eric Bischoff has clarified that he is not under a WWE Legends contract. On a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff, who recently appeared at the MLW One-Shot event, stated, "I did two WWE episodes. One on NXT and one for the WWE on the A&E Network. Then 48 hours later, I’m on an MLW show, who, by the way, was in a lawsuit with WWE… I don’t even have a legends agreement with WWE."

He further elaborated on his freelance status, saying, "I don’t have a written agreement with anybody. I don’t even have a handshake deal with anybody. If TNA were to call me and say, 'Hey, we’re doing something. We’d like you to show up.' If it fit into my schedule and it sounded fun, I’ll do it."

These comments underscore Bischoff's current independence in the wrestling industry, allowing him the flexibility to participate in various promotions without contractual limitations.