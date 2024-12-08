WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Wrestling Announces Final Resolution 2024 is Officially Sold Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 08, 2024

If you were planning to grab tickets to TNA Wrestling's final pay-per-view of the year, Final Resolution 2024, it's too late—tickets are officially sold out.

TNA Wrestling confirmed the news over the weekend, announcing:
"TNA Final Resolution from the historic Center Stage in Atlanta is officially SOLD OUT."

However, there is still some good news for fans. The company noted that “limited tickets” remain for the post-pay-per-view episode of TNA iMPACT, which will be taped the following night at the same venue, Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

For those looking to attend, tickets for the TNA iMPACT taping are available on Ticketmaster.com.

TNA Final Resolution 2024 is set to take place on December 13 at Center Stage in Atlanta, promising an unforgettable night of action to close out the year.

