Matt Cardona Set to Appear at AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming

AEW has officially announced that Matt Cardona will make a special appearance on Rampage: Winter is Coming, airing Friday, December 13. The segment was revealed during this week's episode of Rampage.
Cardona is gearing up for a major showdown against Chris Jericho for the Ring of Honor World Championship at Final Battle on Friday, December 20. This week on Rampage, tensions escalated when Jericho and Bryan Keith, representing The Learning Tree, attacked Cardona during a heated face-to-face confrontation, leaving him downed in the ring.
The Winter is Coming edition of Rampage will be taped alongside the live Dynamite event on Wednesday, December 11, in Kansas City, Missouri. AEW promises an action-packed lineup for these back-to-back events.
AEW Winter is Coming Lineups
AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming
AEW Rampage: Winter is Coming
