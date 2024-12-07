WWE Confirms Tonga Loa’s Surgery Following WarGames Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has shared updates on the injuries sustained by three competitors during last Saturday's men’s Survivor Series WarGames match.

In a vignette aired on Friday’s SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Tonga Loa suffered a torn biceps during the match. He has already undergone successful surgery but will be sidelined indefinitely. A still image of Loa with his left arm in a sling was shown, alongside a close-up of his surgical incision.

The same vignette revealed that Bronson Reed sustained a broken foot, also during the WarGames match. Reed’s injury reportedly occurred while performing a splash from the top of the cage. He is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for an undetermined period.

As previously reported by WWE, Jimmy Uso broke a toe during the match and is similarly sidelined indefinitely. The vignette showcased x-rays of all three injuries to provide further details on the extent of the damage.

The updates underscore the physically demanding nature of the WarGames match and the toll it took on its participants.