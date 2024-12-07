WWE Confirms Transfer Window for Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Superstars

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The transfer window is officially on its way.

The opening segment of SmackDown saw Raw's Chad Gable and American Made address the crowd with a promo. During his speech, Gable teased the possibility of moving to SmackDown as part of WWE's upcoming transfer window. Michael Cole later elaborated, revealing that General Managers from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT are working together to shuffle talent across brands ahead of the new year.

WWE has confirmed the launch of a transfer window that will allow SmackDown, Raw, and NXT Superstars to move between brands. This initiative, driven by collaboration among the brand GMs, aims to bring fresh changes to the rosters.

"WWE has announced a transfer window between #SmackDown, #WWERaw, and #WWENXT which will see the GMs discuss moving #WWE Superstars across brands!" — USA Network (@USANetwork), December 7, 2024.

Throughout Friday’s episode of SmackDown, Raw Superstars were seen interacting with SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. In one segment, Aldis welcomed Dominik Mysterio into his office. In another, Aldis was seen meeting with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, sparking frustration from Carmelo Hayes, who was waiting to speak with Aldis.

This transfer window coincides with WWE's upcoming television changes. Raw’s much-anticipated move to Netflix has been a key focus in recent weeks and will officially happen at the start of 2025. SmackDown recently transitioned from Fox to USA Network in September, while NXT moved from USA to the CW in October. Raw’s final broadcast on USA is scheduled for December 30, closing the chapter on WWE's 2024 schedule revamp.