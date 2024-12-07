WWE NXT Deadline 2024: Final Premium Live Event of the Year Set for Tonight

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2024

WWE NXT wraps up 2024 with its final premium live event, WWE NXT Deadline 2024, taking place tonight at the historic Minneapolis Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Fans can catch all the action live on the WWE Network via Peacock.

Here’s the official match lineup for the year’s final WWE NXT premium live event:

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

WWE NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ridge Holland

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. GIULIA vs. Wren Sinclair

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge: Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Nate Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. No Quarter Catch Crew’s Myles Borne & Tavion Heights