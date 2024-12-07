WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Lineup Change Announced for WWE NXT Deadline 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 07, 2024

Lineup Change Announced for WWE NXT Deadline 2024

Just hours before tonight's highly anticipated WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE NXT General Manager Ava shared a major update in a video posted on X.

Ava confirmed that Eddy Thorpe has been removed from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge following a vicious attack earlier this week. The identity of the attacker remains unknown but is under investigation. Ava assured fans that a “suitable replacement” will be named to fill Thorpe’s spot in the high-stakes match.

WWE Smackdown Results (December 6, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 6, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage p [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Dec 07, 2024 03:35AM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #deadline

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90588/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π