Lineup Change Announced for WWE NXT Deadline 2024

Just hours before tonight's highly anticipated WWE NXT Deadline 2024 premium live event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, WWE NXT General Manager Ava shared a major update in a video posted on X.
Ava confirmed that Eddy Thorpe has been removed from the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge following a vicious attack earlier this week. The identity of the attacker remains unknown but is under investigation. Ava assured fans that a “suitable replacement” will be named to fill Thorpe’s spot in the high-stakes match.
🚨breaking news🚨@WWENXT #WWEDeadline pic.twitter.com/b8AS1NS4Kl— A V A (@avawwe_) December 7, 2024
