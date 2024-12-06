WWE Smackdown Results (December 6, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, December 6, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

Cody Rhodes kicks off SmackDown tonight, Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline address their loss at War Games, Motor City Machine Guns defend their Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits, Tiffany Stratton, Elektra Lopez and Naomi go head to head in the Women's US Title Tournament First Round Match and more!

The show kicks off with clips from Survivor Series War Games. Michael Cole and Corey Graves and we The Street Profits arriving at the arena with B-Fab. Motor City Machine Guns are walking backstage and we see Apollo Crews making his way into the arena when Solo Sikoa pushes by him, Crews asks Sikoa if he saw him there and Jacob Fatu attacks Apollo Crews. Officials come by and they're annihilated by The New Bloodline.

Cody Rhdoes makes his way to the ring to open SmackDown.

In the ring, Rhodes gets on the mic and addresses Saturday Night's Main Event coming up for this Saturday. He says it is an honor to just compete on the card but it's not that simple for him because of Kevin Owens. American Made makes their way out interrupting Rhodes. Chad Gable tells Rhodes he's the greatest athlete from Minnesota and that he knows Minnesotans and that they're simple minded. He tells Rhodes that he admired him but everything Rhodes does is easy but what's not easy, it's being a good and loyal friend. Gable compares Rhodes to Otis and says Rhodes is a terrible friend. Gable calls Rhodes superficial and tells Rhodes that everything coming Rhodes' way, Rhodes deserves. Rhodes asks Minneapolis if they'll be his friend and then tells Gable he's disappointed in him. He compares himself to Gable and reminds Gable that at one time he was Shorty G just like Rhodes was Stardust. Rhodes tells Gable he has a lot to lose, because what happens when he doesn't succeed - when you go for your endgame and you don't get it. Gable tells Rhodes he doesn't know him and that if he wasn't wearing this suit he would whoop Rhodes' ass. Rhodes tells Gable to ask the bosses for that match.

Naomi stretches backstage while talking to Bianca Belair. They briefly discuss Jade Cargill and how they need to find the culprit who hurt Cargill. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven walk up to Belair and make fun of her. Belair says she doesn't know where Piper Niven was during the attack and issues a match for later tonight. Piper and Chelsea beat up Belair.

Match 1 - First Round Triple Threat Women's US Title Tournament Match: Tiffany Stratton -vs- Naomi -vs- Elektra Lopez



The bell rings, Stratton and Naomi go at it right away, and Lopez separates them and takes out Naomi. Stratton clobbers Lopez from behind but Lopez takes down Stratton and hits a basement drop kicks and covers for two. Lopez makes sure Naomi is out of the match and is attacked by Stratton. Stratton kicks Lopez and covers for a near fall. Stratton comes at Lopez with backhandspring elbow. Naomi comes into the match and hits a cross body on Stratton and hits Lopez. The women get tangled in the corner... Naomi hits a booty drop and covers Lopez for two. Stratton and Lopez try doubleteaming Naomi but she hits a double stunner. Naomi takes out Lopez outside and Stratton clocks Naomi and Stratton then stomps Naomi on the apron. Stratton hits a snap suplex on Lopez in the ring and covers her for a two count. Lopez fights back and slaps Stratton in a half crab and then a crossface. Lopez covers but Naomi breaks it up. The women go back and forth rolling them up. Lopez hits a swinging slam and cover Naomi for two. Lopez knees Stratton and kicks her out of the ring. Lopez hits a blue thunder bomb on Naomi for a two count. Stratton punches Naomi and Lopez and everyone ends up trading blows. Naomi hits a rearview on Stratton and tries for a moonsault but Candice LeRae distracts her. Stratton hits a her moonsault on Lopez for the win.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Backstage Byron Saxton shows us that The Street Profits were attacked backstage. Nick Aldis says they need medical and tell Motor City Machine Guns that The Profits can't compete. Johnny Gargano steps up and says DIY will take on MCMG and the match is made.

Match 2: Bianca Belair -vs- Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green



Bell rings, Belair gets Niven in the corner and punches her. Belair shoulder checks Niven in the corner and punches her some more. Niven uses Belair hair to break the punches and then squishes Belair for a quick one count. Niven chops Belair and attacks Belair's injured ribs. Belair retaliates and kicks Niven and Green trips up Belair. Niven hits a swinging sidewalk slam on Belair and gets a near fall and we cut to commercial.

Belair is being stretched out by Niven with the help of Green. Niven slams Belair and splashes her a couple times. Niven gets a near fall and applies a waist lock on Belair and Niven turns it into a bearhug. Belair fights out using her braid and then punches Niven. Niven hits a headbutt on Belair, Belair fights back with a sleeper hold and Niven slams her off. Belair bounces Niven's face against the turbuckle and then hits a cross body on Niven and covers for two. Belair attacks Niven in the corner and punches her on the turnbuckle. Belair spears Niven and covers but Niven kicks out. Belair attempts a KOD and fails and Niven hits a belly to back suplex on Belair. Niven runs at Belair who hits a spinebuster and then goes for a springboard moonsault but Niven gets her knees up. Niven hits The Piper Driver and covers for a near fall. Niven gets on the top rope and Belair goes to hit her and Green gets on the apron. Belair tosses Green in the ring and hits a KOD on Niven onto Green. Belair covers for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair is walking backstage and she comes up to Naomi - they talk about their matches. Byron Saxton approaches them and says Piper Niven wasn't Jade's assailant. Belair says when she finds out who did it, it's over for them.

Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out to the ring with his US title. LA Knight's music and he makes his way out rampway and signals for his music to be cut. He calls a pathetic champion as he won using cheap tricks. Knight tells Nakamura that he wants his rematch and wants it right now. Knight says Nakamura has always attacked him from behind and the one time he attacked him face to face it was with the mist. Andrade interrupts Knight and makes his way down to the ring. Andrade says he's here for Nakamura. Knight tells Andrade that he can have his title shot after he beats Nakamura. Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu come out and attack Knight and Andrade and then they're joined in the ring by Solo Sikoa. Nakamura slowly crawls out of the ring, and Sikoa Solo Spikes both Andrade and Knight. Sikoa gets on the mic and tells anyone to step up and take their shot but the result will be what they see here, the Bloodline taking people out. He says he's tired of people disrespecting him and thinking he's a joke but reality is that he's still the tribal chief. Sikoa asks Minneapolis to acknowledge him.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa are backstage talking about their match tonight. Ciampa still doubts Gargano and says he'll see Gargano out there.

Match 3 - WWE Tag Team Titles Match: Motor City Machine Guns(c) -vs- DIY



Ciampa and Sabin start the match and Ciampa pounds on Sabin. Sabin battles back and armdrags Ciampa and starts to work on Ciampa's arm. Sabin tags out and MCMG double team Ciampa. Shelley covers Ciampa for a near fall, Ciampa fights back and tags out to Gargano. Ciampa tags back in and chops Shelley since Gargano was being soft with Shelley. Shelley hits a couple punches and tags out to Sabin. Ciampa is sent outside the ring and is double teamed but MCMG and we cut to commercial.

Ciampa covers Shelley for a two count when we come back from break. Ciampa has Shelley in headlock who breaks it with a stunner. Ciampa accidentally kicks Gargano in the face and Ciampa goes for the Fairy Tale ending but Shelley slips out of it and tags in Sabin. Sabin beats on Ciampa and kicks Gargano on the apron. Sabin hits a cross body on Ciampa and covers for a two count. Shelley is tagged in and they double team Ciampa and cover Ciampa for a near fall. Ciampa rolls out onto the apron and Shelley gets caught on the apron and Ciampa punches out Sabin and then hits a twisting neckbreaker on Shelley for a two count. Ciampa sends Shelley out of the ring and tags in Gargano. Gargano goes to Shelley on the outside and throws him in the ring, Ciampa gets in Gargano's face for being soft with MCMG and pushes Gargano. Gargano pushes Ciampa back and says he'll do this himself. Shelley rolls up Gargano for a near fall and then tags in Sabin. Ciampa gets in the ring to hit Sabin with chair and while the ref is distracted, Gargano lowblows Sabin and then superkicks Shelley. Gargano and Ciampa smile at eachother and expose their fallout was a ruse. They hit "Meet in the Middle" on Sabin for the win.

Winners and NEW WWE Tag Champs: DIY

Backstage DIY celebrate with Candice LeRae.

Michael Cole makes his way to the parking lot to interview Kevin Owens. Cole tells Owens he wanted an unbiased interview. Owens tells Cole he's Rhodes' biggest fan and that he can't believe he doesn't see how Cole can't see where he stands. Owens verbally berates Cole about Rhodes and Reigns. Cole says it's not just Rhodes but the Usos and Zayn also helped Reigns. Owens tells Cole that he has no friends and that's why Cole doesn't understand this friends stuff. Cole tells Owens that he's the problem and he needs to look in the mirror. Owens asks Cole to get out of his car and when Cole leaves, Owens drives away.

Nick Aldis and Gunther exit Aldis' office and shake hands. Carmelo Hayes approaches them and asks Aldis where he stands on SmackDown or if he should pitch to be on RAW. Aldis tells him he has something special in store for him.

Match 4: Cody Rhodes -vs- Chad Gable w/American Made



The bell rings and the men grapple and go into the corner. They circle each other again and Rhodes gets Gable in a headlock and takes him down to the mat. The men trade waist locks and Gable trips up Rhodes and the match is at a standstill again. Gable kicks Rhodes and they take turns punching each other in the corner. Rhodes smokes Gable and hits a stalled suplex on Gable. Ivy Nile gets on the apron and distracts Rhodes and Gable takes him out and starts attacking Rhodes' knees.

We come back from break and Gable is pounding away at Rhodes in the corner. Gable slaps an ankle lock on Rhodes but Rhodes fights out of it. Gable takes out Rhodes' knee again and covers for a two count. Gable pounds away on Rhodes some more and then hits a flying headbutt on Rhodes for a near fall. Rhodes and Gable are on the top rope and Rhodes hits an inverted superplex on Gable and when they get back on their feet they trade punches. Rhodes hits a powerslam on Gable and connects with a kick on Gable. Rhodes a springboad Cody Cutter and American Made get involved in the match, and get ejected. Gable takes off Rhodes' boot and applies an ankle lock on him again. Rhodes breaks free and hits a top rope Cody Cutter. Rhodes goes for a CrossRhodes and Gable counters and slaps on another ankle lock. Rhodes gets to the ropes and tries for another Cross Rhodes. Gable attempts a moonsault but lands into a CrossRhodes for the win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

After the match, Kevin Owens enters the ring and attacks Rhodes' ankle. Officials run down to break them up. Rhodes breaks free and attacks Owens and hits a suicide dive onto Owens and they battle outside the ring as security tries to break them up. Owens and Rhodes are finally separated but are still trying to get to each other as the show goes off the air.