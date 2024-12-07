Preview: AEW Collision Tonight Live from GalaxyCon in Columbus, Ohio

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

All Elite Wrestling is set to deliver another action-packed episode of AEW Collision this Saturday from the Greater Columbus Convention Center, part of GalaxyCon 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

Here’s what’s on the lineup for the December 7 episode of AEW Collision, airing live on TNT at 8/7c:

Emi Sakura vs. Mina Shirakawa

AEW Continental Classic Gold League: Komander vs. Darby Allin

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Daniel Garcia vs. Mark Briscoe

AEW Continental Classic Blue League: Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher

NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty Women’s Invitational Tournament: Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb