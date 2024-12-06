Nick Aldis Confirms Matches and Opening Segment for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE General Manager Nick Aldis has unveiled an action-packed lineup for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, featuring pivotal matches and appearances set to captivate fans.

The Women’s United States Championship tournament continues tonight with an electrifying triple-threat match in the opening round. Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and Elektra Lopez will clash as they vie for a coveted spot in the next stage of the competition for the newly introduced championship.

In a major highlight, the WWE Tag Team Championships will be defended as The Motor City Machine Guns take on The Street Profits. This high-stakes battle between two of WWE’s elite tag teams is shaping up to be a show-stealer.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will kick off the show just days before his title defense against Kevin Owens at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. With tensions running high, fans are eager to see if Rhodes will address his challenger or respond to The Bloodline’s continued interference in his reign.

Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is slated to appear live from Minneapolis. Whether he will compete on the televised broadcast or surprise fans in a post-show dark match remains to be seen, but his presence alone has fans speculating about potential confrontations or storyline twists.