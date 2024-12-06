WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE and A&E Team Up for New Reality Competition Series 'LFG'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2024

WWE is set to dive back into the realm of competition and reality TV with the newly announced series, “WWE LFG” (Legends & Future Greats), premiering on A&E in early 2025.

The show will spotlight WWE legends Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Mickie James as they mentor aspiring wrestlers aiming for WWE contracts. According to The Wrap, the series will feature in-ring competition alongside behind-the-scenes glimpses into the rigorous training process.

It remains unclear whether “LFG” will primarily feature athletes already training at the WWE Performance Center or expand to include talent signed under WWE’s new ID contracts.

For Mickie James, this marks her first on-screen WWE appearance since her return at the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, her husband, Nick Aldis, currently serves as the on-screen General Manager of WWE SmackDown.

The announcement of “WWE LFG” is part of WWE’s growing collaboration with A&E. Also revealed were a new season of “WWE Rivals”—which will explore iconic clashes like Hulk Hogan vs. The Ultimate Warrior and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins—and a brand-new series, “WWE’s Greatest Moments”.

Hosted by Michael Cole, “WWE’s Greatest Moments” will celebrate wrestling history through vivid retellings and insights from legends like Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and Kevin Owens.

