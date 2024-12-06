WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Announced with Earlier Start Time of 6 PM Eastern

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2024

WWE has announced that the Royal Rumble 2025 will continue the trend of earlier start times for Premium Live Events (PLEs). According to a press release issued Friday, the main card will stream live on Peacock starting at 6 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, February 1, marking the third consecutive U.S. PLE to feature an earlier kickoff. Previously, U.S.-based PLEs typically began at 7 p.m. Eastern, but this new start time was implemented for Bad Blood and Survivor Series 2024.

The Royal Rumble 2025 will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, kicking off the official Road to WrestleMania 41. WWE also confirmed that the go-home episode of SmackDown will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Friday, January 31.

In a broader partnership between WWE and the Indiana Sports Corp, Lucas Oil Stadium is set to host WrestleMania and SummerSlam in the future. Details regarding the dates for those events are yet to be determined.

