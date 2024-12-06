Jesse Ventura to Return to WWE Commentary for Saturday Night’s Main Event Revival

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In April 2024, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura revealed he had been in discussions with WWE, citing the company's “new direction” as a motivating factor. This sparked speculation about a potential return for the legendary commentator and wrestler. Ventura later appeared on the July 29th, 2024, edition of WWE RAW in Saint Paul, Minnesota, where he was seen reconnecting with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who shared a video of their meeting on social media.

Rumors swirled in recent months that Ventura was in talks to return as part of WWE’s revival of Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14th. These rumors were officially confirmed when WWE posted the following announcement on their social media platforms:

“BREAKING: Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on @nbc, as first revealed on The @BillSimmons Podcast!”