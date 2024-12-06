Three ECW Icons Set to Reunite for GCW’s Hammerstein Ballroom Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced a thrilling showdown for their upcoming event at the iconic Hammerstein Ballroom on Sunday, January 19. Wrestling legends Super Crazy, Tajiri, and Little Guido (Nunzio) will join forces to take on Arez, Gringo Loco, and Jack Cartwheel. This exciting matchup will stream live on TrillerTV+ and marks GCW’s second-ever event at the historic venue.

The Hammerstein Ballroom holds a special place in wrestling history, having hosted classic ECW events and WWE’s ECW One Night Stand shows in 2005 and 2006. Notably, Super Crazy, Tajiri, and Little Guido clashed in a three-way dance at the 2005 event, while the 2006 show featured Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke defeating Super Crazy and Tajiri in tag team action.

GCW first took to the Hammerstein stage in January 2022. Following mixed reviews for that event, this year’s theme, “The People vs. GCW,” symbolizes the promotion’s chance for redemption.

Here’s what’s currently announced for the event:

- GCW World Championship: Mance Warner (c) vs. Effy or Allie Katch

- Effy vs. Allie Katch: Winner faces Mance Warner later in the night

- GCW Tag Team Championship: Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku (c) vs. Cole Radrick & Alec Price

- Doors, Ladders & Chairs Match for the vacant GCW Ultraviolent Championship: Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Drew Parker vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matthew Justice vs. TBA

- Trios Match: Super Crazy, Tajiri & Little Guido vs. Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel

- El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

-Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

Additional appearances include Masato Tanaka, Maki Itoh, Homicide, Amazing Red, Ricky Morton, and more.