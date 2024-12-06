Five Matches Confirmed for TNA Final Resolution 2024 'Go-Home' Episode of iMPACT on December 12

The lineup for next week's TNA iMPACT episode on December 12 is beginning to take shape.
During the post-Turning Point 2024 edition of TNA’s weekly two-hour show on AXS TV and TNA+, the focus shifted toward the year-end Final Resolution 2024 event, scheduled for December 13 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Ahead of the 12/5 main event, five major matches were officially announced for the go-home episode leading into Final Resolution. The December 12 broadcast promises high-octane action with an exciting card.
Here is the officially advertised lineup for TNA iMPACT on 12/12:
Leon Slater & Laredo Kid vs. The Rascalz
Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside
Jake Something & Hammerstone vs. Sami Callihan & PCO
Heather By Elegance vs. Dani Luna
First Class & Tasha Steelz vs. Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry & Masha Slamovich
