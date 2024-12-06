The Main Event for TNA Final Resolution 2024 Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The stage is set for the final TNA Wrestling pay-per-view of 2024, as the main event of TNA Final Resolution 2024 was confirmed during the December 5 episode of TNA iMPACT, following the Turning Point 2024 fallout.

The show opened with KUSHIDA securing a TNA X-Division Championship match against Moose after a stellar performance in the night’s first contest. However, the spotlight quickly shifted to the TNA World Championship scene later in the evening.

Nic Nemeth, the reigning TNA World Champion, was confronted by AJ Francis and KC Navarro of the First Class faction. The confrontation turned heated, with Francis throwing down a challenge for Nemeth’s title. Nemeth’s acceptance of the challenge set the wheels in motion.

TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella added the official stamp, sanctioning AJ Francis vs. Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Championship as the main event of Final Resolution 2024. The event is scheduled to take place on December 13 and promises to close the year with a thrilling showdown.