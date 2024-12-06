WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
First Title Match Confirmed for TNA Final Resolution 2024 in Atlanta on December 13

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2024

The next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view is quickly coming into focus.

Following the TNA Turning Point event at WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this past weekend, TNA iMPACT returned on December 5 with a major match to determine the next challenger for the X-Division Championship.

The show opened with a thrilling five-way eliminator match to crown the number-one contender for the TNA X-Division Championship. KUSHIDA triumphed over Leon Slater, JDC, Trent Seven, and Ace Austin, securing his opportunity to challenge Moose for the championship at the highly anticipated TNA Final Resolution 2024 pay-per-view.

Final Resolution is set for Friday, December 13, 2024, at the iconic Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans can secure their tickets now through Ticketmaster.com.


