WWE to Introduce Major Changes to Monday Night RAW Broadcasts on Netflix Starting January

WWE is preparing to make significant adjustments to how Monday Night RAW is presented when it transitions to Netflix in January, according to a report from PWInsider.

The report reveals that RAW will air live in real-time, regardless of the taping location, including overseas venues such as Europe. This shift means that when WWE tours Europe ahead of WrestleMania 41, U.S. viewers will see RAW live in the afternoon, aligning with the European time zone.

Additionally, the traditional broadcast delay of waiting until 8:00 PM EST to air in the U.S. will be eliminated. Instead, fans can experience the action live as it unfolds, with episodes being made available on-demand (VOD) shortly after the live stream concludes.