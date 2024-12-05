WWE Confirms Free Live YouTube Broadcast of Saturday Night’s Main Event in the U.K. on December 14

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The highly anticipated return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be a global spectacle. Scheduled for Saturday, December 14, the event will air live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, starting at 8/7c on NBC. Subscribers of the Peacock streaming platform will also have access to a live simulcast.

Expanding its global reach, WWE announced two major updates regarding the broadcast. On Monday, it was revealed that the December 14 episode will stream live for free in Spain via YouTube. Additionally, on Thursday morning, WWE confirmed that fans in the United Kingdom can watch the show live for free on the WWE YouTube channel, starting at 1 a.m. local time.

The card for the event features an electrifying lineup of championship bouts, including:

- Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship

- GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

- Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship

- The finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion