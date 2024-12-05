Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title Challenger for Final Battle Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Matt Cardona made a shocking appearance during Wednesday night’s Ring of Honor TV and AEW Dynamite taping in Fishers, Indiana, confronting Chris Jericho and issuing a challenge for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle on December 20.

The confrontation occurred during a "TV Time with Chris Jericho" segment taped for ROH TV following Dynamite. Jericho, accompanied by Bryan Keith, revealed that Big Bill was "in Nepal studying the lessons of The Learning Tree."

During the segment, Jericho declared his intention to face "someone from New York" at Final Battle, humorously listing names like Tony Soprano, Frank Sinatra, and Johnny Rodz. Suddenly, Matt Cardona emerged, prompting Jericho to quip, “If it isn’t Zack…”

Cardona quickly retorted, grabbing the microphone to declare, “Zack is dead. The man who’s going to beat you at Final Battle is Matt Cardona.” In a dramatic moment, Cardona knocked Jericho’s cowboy hat off his head and backed out of the ring, leaving the crowd buzzing.

Cardona’s last AEW match was a surprise appearance in March on Collision, challenging then-TNT Champion Adam Copeland.

Jericho’s ROH World Title defense against Cardona marks the second official match announced for the Final Battle Honor Club special on December 20. The ROH Women’s TV Championship match, featuring Red Velvet defending against Leyla Hirsch, is also confirmed for the event.