WWE Raw Viewership For December 2, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 05, 2024

This week’s episode of WWE RAW delivered strong numbers in the ratings.

Monday night’s broadcast on the USA Network attracted 1.709 million viewers, marking a significant increase from the November 25 episode, which drew 1.510 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s RAW achieved a 0.54 rating, up from the 0.47 rating recorded for the previous week. This week’s performance represents the highest numbers for the show since the August 26 episode, which garnered a 0.57 demo rating and 1.796 million viewers.

It’s worth noting that WWE RAW aired opposite Monday Night Football on ESPN, which pulled a combined 3.15 demo rating and 11.871 million viewers.

Pat McAfee Set for Full-Time Return to WWE Monday Night Raw

A well-known figure in WWE is set to make a comeback to fans' Monday night viewing schedules soon. During a WWE media event held at Netflix [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2024 08:33PM


