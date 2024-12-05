WWE Raw Viewership For December 2, 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week’s episode of WWE RAW delivered strong numbers in the ratings.

Monday night’s broadcast on the USA Network attracted 1.709 million viewers, marking a significant increase from the November 25 episode, which drew 1.510 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week’s RAW achieved a 0.54 rating, up from the 0.47 rating recorded for the previous week. This week’s performance represents the highest numbers for the show since the August 26 episode, which garnered a 0.57 demo rating and 1.796 million viewers.

It’s worth noting that WWE RAW aired opposite Monday Night Football on ESPN, which pulled a combined 3.15 demo rating and 11.871 million viewers.