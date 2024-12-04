Pat McAfee Set for Full-Time Return to WWE Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A well-known figure in WWE is set to make a comeback to fans' Monday night viewing schedules soon.

During a WWE media event held at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2024, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the return of Pat McAfee to the company’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now,” Levesque stated. “Pat [McAfee is] actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.”

While an official return date was not confirmed, McAfee’s hiatus as color commentator for Raw earlier this year was accompanied by reports that he would resume his role when the show transitions to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Levesque also shared that McAfee will reunite with Michael Cole at the commentary desk upon his return.

Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are expected to shift to SmackDown on the USA Network, while McAfee and Cole will take over commentary duties for Raw on Netflix.