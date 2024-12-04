WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Pat McAfee Set for Full-Time Return to WWE Monday Night Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 04, 2024

Pat McAfee Set for Full-Time Return to WWE Monday Night Raw

A well-known figure in WWE is set to make a comeback to fans' Monday night viewing schedules soon.

During a WWE media event held at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on December 3, 2024, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced the return of Pat McAfee to the company’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now,” Levesque stated. “Pat [McAfee is] actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw.”

While an official return date was not confirmed, McAfee’s hiatus as color commentator for Raw earlier this year was accompanied by reports that he would resume his role when the show transitions to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Levesque also shared that McAfee will reunite with Michael Cole at the commentary desk upon his return.

Meanwhile, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett are expected to shift to SmackDown on the USA Network, while McAfee and Cole will take over commentary duties for Raw on Netflix.

The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Status: Creative Plans Moving Without Him

Will "The Final Boss" be making his way to WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada? Early indications suggest that The Rock may not [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 04, 2024 08:31PM

Source: usatoday.com
Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #raw #pat mcafee #netflix

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90564/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π