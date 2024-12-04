The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Status: Creative Plans Moving Without Him

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Will "The Final Boss" be making his way to WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas, Nevada?

Early indications suggest that The Rock may not be involved in WrestleMania 41, set for 2025. According to a source, WWE’s creative team is currently operating under the assumption that he won’t participate in the event.

Reports claim The Rock informed WWE of his unavailability for WrestleMania 41, but he later denied those rumors on Instagram, urging fans not to "believe that sh*t."

Despite his public denial, WWE insiders have confirmed that plans are moving forward as if The Rock won’t appear. However, the company remains flexible, acknowledging the unpredictability of his schedule. This approach mirrors the build-up to WWE Bad Blood, where The Rock's surprise appearance was finalized only days before the event.

Sources reveal that The Rock’s involvement at WWE Bad Blood was a last-minute decision, intended to feature him without impacting major storylines. The timing led to the Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell match opening the show. On the event day, The Rock was reportedly on-site and arrived in his signature pickup truck shortly before the broadcast.

Currently, The Rock has wrapped production on the live-action Moana, which is set for reshoots in 2026. Interestingly, he and Cody Rhodes "filmed something" during the Moana premiere, though details about the footage and its potential use remain unclear. In recent promotional interviews, The Rock referred to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Nick Khan as "WWE family."

While there is no definitive confirmation that The Rock is entirely "out" of WrestleMania 41, the situation remains fluid.

We will continue to monitor developments and keep you updated as plans evolve.