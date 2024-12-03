Roman Reigns Shares Thoughts on WWE's Shift to Netflix and Potential Content Changes

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On January 6, WWE Raw will transition from cable television to Netflix, eliminating traditional censorship barriers. This move is expected to give WWE greater creative freedom in its broadcasts, raising questions about how this shift might influence the tone and content of the show. Roman Reigns, "The Tribal Chief," addressed these possibilities during an appearance on SI Media With Jimmy Traina.

When asked if he would be open to participating in edgier or grittier scenes, Reigns downplayed the importance of such changes to his character:

“No, honestly I don’t even think about that,” Reigns stated. “That’s something that has not even crossed my mind. Look, if we come up with a situation or someone’s collaborating like, ‘Hey, what do you think about this or that or this vision,’ then I would take it in the suggestion and chew on it. But I don’t ever sit there and think like man how can I drop an F bomb or how can a cigar being in my hand make me look cooler. We’re at a point where I say the word ‘yeet’ and it gets a crazy pop. I say I don’t know to a question and it’s got people hanging [on], so I just don’t see the point or the need at this point. But if we feel that need, then yes I feel like I can make that happen too.”

With WWE poised to take advantage of a looser broadcasting framework, some fans speculate a return to the edginess of the Attitude Era (1997–2002). Reigns, however, emphasized that any creative shifts must align with logic and storytelling consistency:

“We’re gonna raunch it up,” Reigns joked, before elaborating. “I think as long as it’s logical, as long as it makes sense, as long as it’s not insulting and there’s no crazy gap of like well how do we get there, like if there’s no continuity there and all of a sudden and the transitions way too fast, then I don’t think it works. But some people may be in a situation or there may be a segment that calls for it and it might work.”

While fans eagerly anticipate how WWE might utilize this newfound creative flexibility, Reigns remains grounded, focusing on what works best for his character and the broader narrative.