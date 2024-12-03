GUNTHER Close to Finalizing New Multi-Year WWE Deal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major update has emerged regarding the contractual status of WWE Superstar "The Ring General," GUNTHER.

Reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is reportedly on the verge of finalizing a new multi-year agreement with WWE. According to multiple reports, negotiations are either nearing completion or have already been successfully concluded.

GUNTHER, 37, joined WWE in 2019 after a distinguished international wrestling career. His accomplishments span the European wrestling circuit, Japan, and notable U.S. independent promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, EVOLVE, and CZW.

Sources within WWE have expressed satisfaction with GUNTHER’s recent in-ring performances and his professional representation of the company during media engagements. A WWE official was quoted as saying, “GUNTHER is among the most professional talents we have ever worked with.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see GUNTHER in action. He is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor as part of a triple-main event at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC, scheduled for December 14, 2024.