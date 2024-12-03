Spoilers & Backstage Insights for Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 'Go-Home' Episode on The CW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
Multiple spoilers and backstage details have emerged ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 “go-home” episode airing on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Match Lineup & Segments: Tonight’s episode will feature five matches and three in-ring promo segments.
Opening Match: The Last Chance Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier will kick off the show.
Closing Segment: Roxanne Perez’s promo is scheduled to close the night, with all Iron Survivor Match participants expected to appear during the final segment.
Unannounced Match: Gigi Dolin, accompanied by Tatum Paxley, will face Izzy Dame in a previously unannounced bout.
Promo Appearances: Individual promo segments are planned for Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez, while Trick Williams and Ridge Holland will share the spotlight in a joint promo.
Iron Survivor Update: Despite speculation, Oba Femi is not scheduled for tonight’s episode and has not been seen backstage.
Backstage Praise: Both Iron Survivor Matches from last week’s episode received significant acclaim from those behind the scenes.
Cameo Plans Changed: Another notable personality was initially considered to appear on tonight’s show alongside Eric Bischoff and X-Pac, but those plans fell through. Further updates on this remain pending.
Internal Note: Last week’s episode of NXT was internally titled “Only Time Will Tell.”
