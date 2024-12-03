WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Spoilers & Backstage Insights for Tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 'Go-Home' Episode on The CW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

Multiple spoilers and backstage details have emerged ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT Deadline 2024 “go-home” episode airing on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Match Lineup & Segments: Tonight’s episode will feature five matches and three in-ring promo segments.

Opening Match: The Last Chance Women’s Iron Survivor Qualifier will kick off the show.

Closing Segment: Roxanne Perez’s promo is scheduled to close the night, with all Iron Survivor Match participants expected to appear during the final segment.

Unannounced Match: Gigi Dolin, accompanied by Tatum Paxley, will face Izzy Dame in a previously unannounced bout.

Promo Appearances: Individual promo segments are planned for Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez, while Trick Williams and Ridge Holland will share the spotlight in a joint promo.

Iron Survivor Update: Despite speculation, Oba Femi is not scheduled for tonight’s episode and has not been seen backstage.

Backstage Praise: Both Iron Survivor Matches from last week’s episode received significant acclaim from those behind the scenes.

Cameo Plans Changed: Another notable personality was initially considered to appear on tonight’s show alongside Eric Bischoff and X-Pac, but those plans fell through. Further updates on this remain pending.

Internal Note: Last week’s episode of NXT was internally titled “Only Time Will Tell.”

Source: Fightful Select
