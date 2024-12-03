Jonathan Coachman Criticizes Nia Jax, Claims She’s Protected by Rock’s Family Connection

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman shared strong criticism of Nia Jax during a recent appearance on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast. Coachman, who briefly returned to WWE in 2018, claimed Jax’s dislike for him stemmed from her close friendship with Renee Young, whom Coachman replaced as a commentator during that period.

“She was very critical of me when I came back in 2018,” Coachman remarked, pointing to Jax’s loyalty to Young as a potential reason. Despite this history, Coachman maintained that his critique of Jax’s in-ring performance was not influenced by their personal friction.

“I never thought she was very good,” he stated bluntly. “She’s always been protected by being in the family with The Rock.” Coachman suggested that Jax’s success in WWE, including her title reigns, was more about her connections than her skills or work ethic, arguing she hasn’t demonstrated the qualities needed to be a top-tier star.

Coachman contrasted Jax with Liv Morgan, praising Morgan as the “MVP of 2024” for her compelling storyline with Dominik Mysterio and her strong merchandise sales during Rhea Ripley’s absence. “On the other show, SmackDown, what did Nia Jax do? Nothing, because that’s what she’s always done,” Coachman added.

He also took aim at Jax’s acting skills and accused her of being hypocritical when it comes to criticism of female wrestlers. “These women want to be looked at the same as men...They want to be criticized. Oh no, they don’t want to be criticized. They want it both ways,” he argued, emphasizing what he sees as a double standard.