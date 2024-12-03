Becky Lynch Set for WWE Comeback Appearance at Netflix Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Becky Lynch, known as "The Man," is set to make her first WWE-related appearance in months at a high-profile WWE press event taking place today at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA.

The event marks the beginning of a significant promotional campaign as WWE prepares for its highly-anticipated move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Joining Lynch at the press event are several top WWE personalities, including WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Liv Morgan, CM Punk, The Miz, and Bianca Belair, among others.

This gathering highlights WWE’s efforts to engage mainstream media as the company embarks on a new chapter in its programming.