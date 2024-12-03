WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Preview: Tonight’s Deadline Go-Home Show Live from Orlando, FL

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

The countdown to WWE NXT Deadline 2024 is nearing its end as tonight’s action unfolds in the heart of “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT goes live at 8/7c on The CW Network, broadcasting from the iconic Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tonight's episode marks the final stop before the highly anticipated WWE NXT premium live event this Saturday, December 7, in Minneapolis, MN. Below is the lineup of exciting matches and appearances set to light up the night:

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Nikkita Lyons

- Special Appearances by X-Pac and Eric Bischoff

- NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tag Team Battle Royal

- Women’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match:
Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

-  Men’s Last Chance Fatal Four-Way Iron Survivor Challenge Qualifying Match:
Eddy Thorpe vs. Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander

