WWE Women's World Championship Match Set for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 03, 2024

During the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, it was officially revealed that Liv Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY at the highly anticipated WWE on NBC Saturday night special, set for December 14.

This title bout joins the already confirmed blockbuster clash between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Full Bracket for WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Unveiled

WWE has initiated a historic tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion. The competition features four first-ro [...]

Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #nbc

