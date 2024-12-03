WWE Women's World Championship Match Set for Saturday Night’s Main Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Announces Women's World Championship Match for Saturday Night’s Main Event

During the December 2 episode of WWE Raw, it was officially revealed that Liv Morgan will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against IYO SKY at the highly anticipated WWE on NBC Saturday night special, set for December 14.

This title bout joins the already confirmed blockbuster clash between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship.