Three Big Matches Announced for WWE Raw on December 9

"Expect the unexpected."
This was the message from Wade Barrett as he hyped up an explosive eight-man tag team match set for next week’s show.
The match will pit The Wyatt Six against The Final Testament and The Miz in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.
In addition, Rhea Ripley will face Raquel Rodriguez in her first singles match since recovering from her orbital bone injury. The show will also feature a high-stakes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match, with Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and Ivy Nile battling it out for a chance to advance.
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW Results (December 2, 2024)
Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, December 2, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live cov [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Dec 03, 2024 03:09AM
