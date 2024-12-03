Three Big Matches Announced for WWE Raw on December 9

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

"Expect the unexpected."

This was the message from Wade Barrett as he hyped up an explosive eight-man tag team match set for next week’s show.

The match will pit The Wyatt Six against The Final Testament and The Miz in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

In addition, Rhea Ripley will face Raquel Rodriguez in her first singles match since recovering from her orbital bone injury. The show will also feature a high-stakes WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament match, with Lyra Valkyria, Zelina Vega, and Ivy Nile battling it out for a chance to advance.