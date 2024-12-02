WWE Monday Night RAW Results (December 2, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On tonight's card we have CM Punk kicking of RAW, R-Truth and Pete Dunne go at it, Dakota Kai, Katana Chance and Shayna Baszler compete in the Women's Intercontinental Title Tournament, The New Day celebrates their 10 year anniversary, Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane from Damage CTRL collide with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez from The Judgement Day and more!

The show opens with highlights from War Games.

We see Kofi Kingston making his way into the arena. We also see Xavier Woods, and CM Punk entering the arena. Punk comes across Sami Zayn and Jey Uso backstage before Punk makes his way to ringside.

Punk gets the crowd going before bringing up that last time he was here he wasn't sure what was ahead for him in his career but he's here today and knows where he's going. He says he's fought his demons and his future now holds Wrestlemania in its sights. He says there are multiple ways to get there, maybe Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber - but regardless he has a favour or two he can call in too. Seth Rollins interrupts Punk. Rollins says he has been thinking and he should have knocked Punk out the day he showed up and he regrets not doing it. Rollins says a lot has happened since then and the last time he saw Punk he was so close to take that shot but instead he pitied Punk. He says after Saturday he's realized it's time to rectify his mistakes and there is nothing holding them back now. He says tonight is the night he will knock CM Punk on his ass. Punk says Rollins talks too much and doesn't understand what he says, he has gotten over all his personal demons. Six months ago, Rollins had a championship and now he doesn't so Rollins isn't relevant to him and tells Rollins to stay out of his business. Rollins says this is his business and punches Punk and both men start to scrap. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn run out and separate the two. Adam Pearce and some officials come out as well, and Punk runs back to attack Rollins and they're pulled apart again. Rollins starts talking trash about Jey Uso and Sami Zayn gets on the mic and tells Rollins that he's not allowed to talk to Jey Uso like that. Rollins apologizes and says it's ok for Jey because he's Reigns' family but what is Zayn's excuse. Rollins says he and Zayn are closer than Zayn and Reigns or Reigns and Uso. Rollins tells Zayn that Zayn stabbed him in the back when Zayn teamed with Reigns and Punk. Zayn says he wanted Rollins as their partner and not Punk and Rollins declined both times. Zayn tells Rollins that Rollins is stubborn, and Rollins asks Zayn to remind him of his request - to help Roman Reigns... Zayn reminds Rollins that he created the monster Roman Reigns when Rollins turned on him 10 years ago. Rollins says he knows what he's done and he's apologized for it and tells Zayn that Zayn did the same thing. Rollins says he understands everything they had to do to take out the bloodline. He says Reigns has no remorse and hasn't changed, just like Punk hasn't either. Rollins tells Zayn he's naive and gullible. Zayn says he will take on Rollins tonight if he wants. Rollins agrees and leaves the ring.

Backstage, The Judgement Day is talking and Liv asks Balor why he's still tangled with Priest. Balor says he figured he'd take care of it since Dom couldn't. He tells Liv that maybe if she listened to him she would have won at War Games. He says when the Judgement Day listens to Finn, The Judgement Day wins.

Match 1: Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) -vs- The Judgement Day (Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez)



Sane and Rodriguez start the bout and Rodriguez kicks Sane down. Rodriguez gets Sane in the corner and tags in Morgan. Morgan and Rodriguez double team Sane and Morgan covers for a near fall. Rodriguez tosses Sky out of the ring while Morgan goes after Sane in the ring. Sane is able to take down Morgan and tries to tag Sky. Morgan doesn't let her and Sane finally tags out and Sky takes down Morgan with clotheslines. Sky takes out Rodriguez on the apron and hits a suplex on Morgan. Sky hits a double knee in the corner and gets on the top rope. Morgan stops her from moonsaulting and tags in Rodriguez. Rodriguez attacks Sky who tags out to Sane. Sky hits a missile drop kick and Sane hits an elbow on Rodriguez. Morgan breaks up the pin and Sky takes out Morgan with a suicide dive. Sane punches Rodriguez in the ring and runs into a big boot by Rodriguez. Sane hits a Tejana bomb on Sane for the win.

Winners: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

After the match, Rodriguez and Morgan beat on Sky and Sane. Rhea Ripley comes out and starts attacking Rodriguez. Morgan gets on Ripley's back allowing Rodriguez to slam Ripley into the corner of the announce desk. Officials come out to break this up.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament Triple Threat Match: Dakota Kai -vs- Shayna Baszler -vs- Katana Chance



Chance and Kai go after Baszler at first and Kai then takes out Chance. Kai goes for a suicide dive on Baszler but Baszler punches her instead and throws her into the announce desk. Chance comes off the ring and hits a corkscrew suicide dive on Baszler and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Kai is beating down Baszler. Kai gets Baszler caught up on the ropes and covers Baszler for a two count. Baszler kicks Kai who is sitting on the top turbuckle. Baszler attempts a superplex but Kai kicks her down. Chance hurricanranas Kai onto Baszler who is laying on the mat. Chance covers both Kai and Baszler for two counts. Chance uses Kai and jumps off her back to headscissor Baszler. Baszler, Kai and Chance go back and forth and Baszler sends Chance out of the ring and Kai rolls up Baszler for a near fall. Baszler slaps on a kirifuda clutch on Kai and Chance hits a 450 splash to break the hold. Kai hits a Scorpion kick on Chance for the win.

Winner: Dakota Kai

Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore welcome us aboard the New Day Train and take us back to look at their 10 year run.

Adam Pearce is in the ring and welcomes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to the ring for The New Day's 10yr celebration. Woods and Kingston walk to the ring and take in all of the New Day decorations and memorabilia littered in the ring and on the way to the ring. Pearce congratulates Woods and Kingston and starts a "New Day Rocks" chant. Woods starts by saying being successful in the WWE for 10 years and getting to this point is more than he could have dreamed so he wants to say thank you to each and everyone of the universe there. Kingston says it's been a hell of a ride and he never dreamed they would have achieved as much as they have. Kingston thanks the WWE Universe as well, and Woods says they wanted to come out here and say this face to face and what he's about to say isn't anyone's fault. He says they have nothing but love for everyone. Kingston says after a lot of thinking he and Woods have decided... Big E's music hits and he makes his way to the ring. E gets in the ring and addresses everyone - he says he can't thank everyone enough and he wishes he was here under different circumstances. He says the turmoil between Kingston and Woods troubled his soul. He says they've always only had each other - he says they're brothers and always had each other's back. E says they've built something that means so much to a lot of people. He says until he's medically cleared he will be here to remind them who they are and he will be here every single week and serve as their manager and be by them like they were for him when he got injured. Woods asks Big E, why now? Why is he doing this now? After watching them fall apart for so many months, now he wants to come back? Woods tells E that E left them. Kingston agrees that E left them both, so what if he broke his neck. He compares Big E to Stone Cold, Kurt Angle and Edge who have broken their necks and have come back, but E didn't come back... E left them. Kingston says E could have come back a long while ago - Woods says after his injury he came back as quickly as he could for E. Kingston says E chose his new life, his new projects, and his new girlfriend over them. Woods tells E he's a burden to them as everyone tells them that they miss E but obviously, E doesn't miss them. Kingston says the New Days' philosophy has always been about being brothers but E chose himself over his brothers. Woods says E will never be medically cleared so why doesn't E get out of the ring and go back to his new life and they'll call him if they need him. E tells Woods and Kingston that they can fix this and goes in for a hug and Kingston pushes him aside. A disheartened Big E leaves the ring while Kingston and Woods stare at each other in the ring and both join hands to a series of boos.

Karrion Kross gives us a promo calling out The Wyatt Sicks.

Match 3: Gunther(c) -vs- Dominik Mysterio



Gunther and Mysterio lock up and Gunther picks up Mysterio and sets him on the apron and then pats him on the head. Mysterio goes after Gunther and hits a suicide dive on Gunther after delivering a headscissors to the ring post outside. We now go to commercial.

Mysterio punches and kicks Gunther after the break. Gunther pushes Mysterio on to the mat and puts him into a Boston crab. Mysterio breaks the hold by getting to the ropes. Mysterio and Gunther trade chops and Gunther hits a sleeperhold on Gunther. Mysterio low blows Gunther and hits a 6-1-9 on Gunther and then hits another 6-1-9 on Gunther followed by a Frog Splash and covers Gunther for a near fall. Mysterio tries for a suplex but instead is chopped and kicked hard in the face. Gunther hits a huge powerbomb on Mysterio for the win.

Winner: Gunther

Finn Balor attacks Gunther after the match. Balor hits the Coup de grâce three times on Gunther and poses by Gunther after telling Mysterio to watch how it's done.

Cathy Kelley catches up with Pete Dunne backstage about his match against Truth. Officials and medical run behind them and the camera follows them to see a fallen Jey Uso. Medical checks on Jey as we go to commercial.

Match 4: Pete Dunne -vs- R-Truth



The bell rings, Dunne runs after Truth but Truth dodges it and then Dunne takes him down. Dunne stomps in Truth's fingers and then stomps on Truth's head. Dunne chokes out Truth and gives Truth some boots and kicks. Dunne mounts Truth and unloads and bunch of punches. Dunne gets distracted by the audience calling him Butch, and Truth rolls up Dunne for the win.

Winner: R-Truth

Cathy Kelley catches up with Bron Breakker backstage. Ludwig Kaiser comes by and says he was so close to winning the title. Kaiser says it doesn't matter because he put an end to Sheamus like he promised. And now there is nothing stopping him from bringing the IC title to Imperium. Breakker says he'll make sure Pearce makes the match and says he can't wait to take Kaiser apart. Breakker tells Kaiser to break free from Gunther as his stock is falling fast.

Adam Pearce is texting backstage - Sami Zayn asks him for answers as to what happened Jey Uso. Zayn says he knows who did it and he will go whip his ass in the middle of the ring, and we go to commercial break.

Backstage, Finn Balor asks Adam Pearce for his title match against Gunther. Pearce tells Balor they'll face each other at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Match 5: Seth Rollins -vs- Sami Zayn



The bell rings and the men lock up and go to the corner. Rollins gets Zayn in a headlock and takes him down with a shoulder check. Zayn throws Rollins out of the ring and we cut to commercial.

Rollins and Zayn trade punches when we return from break. Zayn gets Rollins down with a clothesline and hammers away at him against the turnbuckles. Zayn comes off the middle rope with a double axe handle and then is kicked by Rollins. Zayn hits a thunderbomb for a near fall. Rollins connects with a kick to Zayn's temple and runs to Zayn who hits an exploder on Rollins in the corner. Zayn goes for a Helluva Kick but Rollins hits him with a superkick and Zayn rolls out to the outside area. Rollins comes out and talks to Zayn and Zayn slaps him and tells Rollins that he knows it was him that attacked Jey Uso. Rollins slams Zayn's head into the ring post that lays him out outside. Rollins goes back outside the ring and throws Zayn over the barricade to the time keepers area. Zayn kicks Rollins in the face and slams him into the ring post. Zayn grabs a chair and gets in the ring and Rollins tells Zayn he didn't attack Uso and asks Zayn to use his head. Zayn throws the chair out of the ring and Rollins rolls up Zayn for the win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Rollins reiterates that he didn't attack Jey Uso and tells Zayn to use his head and ask Rhodes and Punk. Rollins leaves the ring and poses as Zayn waits in the ring. Drew McIntyre sneaks up behind Zayn and connects with a Claymore. McIntyre poses as the show goes off the air.