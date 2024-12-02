Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free Following Tumor Removal

Maria Kanellis Shares Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free Following Tumor Removal
Maria Kanellis has shared uplifting news about her health.
Taking to Twitter, the ROH talent revealed she is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor.
Kanellis was previously diagnosed with a pheochromocytoma, a rare tumor that develops in the adrenal glands. These glands, located above the kidneys, play a crucial role in producing hormones like adrenaline and noradrenaline, which regulate key functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, and stress response.
Pheochromocytomas are exceptionally rare, with an occurrence of only 3 to 8 cases per million people.
Update about my health. pic.twitter.com/DejMmNoPVI— MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) December 2, 2024
