WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free Following Tumor Removal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2024

Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free Following Tumor Removal

Maria Kanellis Shares Positive Health Update: Cancer-Free Following Tumor Removal

Maria Kanellis has shared uplifting news about her health.

Taking to Twitter, the ROH talent revealed she is now cancer-free after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor.

Kanellis was previously diagnosed with a pheochromocytoma, a rare tumor that develops in the adrenal glands. These glands, located above the kidneys, play a crucial role in producing hormones like adrenaline and noradrenaline, which regulate key functions such as heart rate, blood pressure, and stress response.

Pheochromocytomas are exceptionally rare, with an occurrence of only 3 to 8 cases per million people.

News on Talent Present at Tonight’s WWE Raw, Introducing New Fan Technology

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on the USA Network promises exciting developments following the explosive Survivor Series: W [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2024 11:13PM


Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #maria kanellis #maria kanellisbennett #maria

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90539/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π