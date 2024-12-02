WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News on Talent Present at Tonight’s WWE Raw, Introducing New Fan Technology

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2024

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on the USA Network promises exciting developments following the explosive Survivor Series: WarGames event this past Saturday.

The show will kick off with CM Punk, who made his triumphant return at Survivor Series, taking center stage. Additionally, The New Day is set to commemorate their 10-year anniversary, a milestone celebration for the beloved trio.

PWInsider reports that Big E is backstage at tonight’s taping and is expected to make an appearance during the broadcast.

WWE SmackDown Superstars Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Naomi, Nia Jax, and Jimmy Uso are also backstage. However, it remains unclear if they will feature live on the show or participate in dark matches exclusively for the live audience.

WWE has also issued a notice to fans attending tonight’s RAW, encouraging them to download a new app called "The WWE Lightshow" for an interactive experience during the taping.

During the show, live audience members will receive instructions from Lilian Garcia to use their phone cameras, pointing the flash toward the ring. The app will allow fans to participate in enhancing superstar entrances, creating a dynamic and immersive atmosphere for both the live crowd and viewers at home.

