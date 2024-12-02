Nikki Garcia Breaks Silence on Marriage to Artem Chigvintsev

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Nikki Garcia, formerly known as WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, has opened up about the challenges surrounding her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev and its coverage in the media. Speaking on her podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support and urged for continued respect for her and her family's privacy.

“I needed to disconnect because, first things first, I’m a mom, and my son’s protection and privacy is the most important,” Nikki said. “I was going to do whatever it took for that, most importantly. Then, needing space for healing and facing trauma. It’s been tough. It’s been really tough. I’ve been heartbroken and sad.”

Nikki also revealed that this would be her final public statement on the matter.

“I know, being a public figure, I have to say a little bit about this,” she stated. “After this, I don’t want to ever talk about it again because I truly do want privacy for Matteo. That has been the most important part.”

She candidly addressed the state of her relationship with Artem, explaining that their struggles had been ongoing well before the recent public fallout.

“When it came to our relationship, it’s sad, but things haven’t been great for a long time,” Nikki admitted. “I really played it up that things were a lot better than what they were, in the public eye, which I have regrets in that because I felt, if I could put this person on a pedestal and maybe if this person hears it enough, what I believe in them, they can believe that in themselves.”

Reflecting on the outcome, Nikki shared her final thoughts: “In the end, we weren’t bringing the best out in each other. We probably should have walked away a long time ago so in the end what happened, would not have happened.”