WWE Raw Preview for December 2, 2024: Celebrating 10 Years of The New Day & Women’s IC Title Tournament

WWE continues to deliver thrilling content following the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, and the December 2nd edition of Monday Night Raw is no exception. With fresh storylines, rising tensions, and high-stakes matches, this episode promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats as the road to 2025 unfolds.

CM Punk to Open the Show

CM Punk is set to kick off the evening, addressing his pivotal role in last week’s WarGames match against Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline. Punk’s actions helped secure victory for his team, and fans are eager to hear his thoughts on Survivor Series and his plans as we head into a new year. Expect surprises and possible rivalries to spark during his segment.

Celebrating a Decade of The New Day

The New Day’s 10th-anniversary celebration takes center stage this week on Raw. Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have left an indelible mark on WWE over the years, and this milestone is set to honor their contributions. However, tensions within the group have been mounting, with Kingston and Woods clashing in recent matches. Big E’s presence could be the key to restoring harmony among the trio, as fans eagerly await this nostalgic and emotional moment.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Begins

The newly introduced Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament kicks off with a triple-threat match featuring Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler. Each competitor is hungry to claim the historic title, making this match one to watch as the division evolves.

Tag Team Showdown: Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane will battle Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a tag team match fueled by animosity from Survivor Series. With both teams looking to assert dominance, this clash could set the stage for future title opportunities.

R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne in a Grudge Match

R-Truth faces Pete Dunne in a grudge match following weeks of comedic misunderstandings. Truth’s confusion over Dunne’s "Butch" persona has added humor to their rivalry, but this match could finally clear the air—or add more fuel to the fire.

