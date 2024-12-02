WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE United States Championship Victory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2024

Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE United States Championship Victory

Following WWE Survivor Series 2024, Shinsuke Nakamura's victory in capturing the United States Championship has garnered significant attention.

At the event, Nakamura defeated LA Knight to become the United States Champion, marking the beginning of his third reign with the title. This triumph followed his recent return to WWE on the November 15 edition of SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer in the F4WOnline Daily Update, Nakamura's win was prominently highlighted in Pro Wrestling NOAH. This aligns with Nakamura's impending return to the promotion, where he is set to compete against Ulka Sasaki on January 1 at Budokan Hall.

Meanwhile, the main event of the NOAH show will feature Kaito Kiyomiya defending the GHC Heavyweight Championship against Ozawa.

Kurt Angle to Host Exclusive Wrestling Seminar at House Of Glory

Kurt Angle is set to host an exclusive wrestling seminar at the House Of Glory event scheduled for January 25 in New York City. The promotio [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 02, 2024 12:36PM

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #shinsuke nakamura

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90533/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π