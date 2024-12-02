Update on Shinsuke Nakamura's WWE United States Championship Victory

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following WWE Survivor Series 2024, Shinsuke Nakamura's victory in capturing the United States Championship has garnered significant attention.

At the event, Nakamura defeated LA Knight to become the United States Champion, marking the beginning of his third reign with the title. This triumph followed his recent return to WWE on the November 15 edition of SmackDown.

According to Dave Meltzer in the F4WOnline Daily Update, Nakamura's win was prominently highlighted in Pro Wrestling NOAH. This aligns with Nakamura's impending return to the promotion, where he is set to compete against Ulka Sasaki on January 1 at Budokan Hall.

Meanwhile, the main event of the NOAH show will feature Kaito Kiyomiya defending the GHC Heavyweight Championship against Ozawa.