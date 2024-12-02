WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle to Host Exclusive Wrestling Seminar at House Of Glory

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 02, 2024

Kurt Angle is set to host an exclusive wrestling seminar at the House Of Glory event scheduled for January 25 in New York City. The promotion released the following statement earlier today:
 

Kurt Angle To Host Wrestling Seminar at HOG on January 25th in NYC
 

It’s True! It’s True! House of Glory has announced the legendary olympic gold medalist and 13 time World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle is coming to HOG on Saturday January 25th for a VERY limited exclusive one time only wrestling seminar.

This is a can’t miss event for all wrestlers to learn from one of the biggest legends ever in professional wrestling.

Kurt will also hold a Q&A after the seminar for the participants.

To sign up, e-mail contact@hogwrestling.net.

The NYC Arena is located at 91-12 144th Place, Jamaica, NY, 11435. It is easily accessible by MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is also available.


