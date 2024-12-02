MLW Makes History with First-Ever Los Angeles Event in April 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is set to make its highly anticipated debut in the Los Angeles area!

The promotion announced that Battle Riot VII will take place in Commerce, California, on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Known as MLW’s version of a Royal Rumble, the Battle Riot features 40 participants in a no-holds-barred battle royal, with the winner earning a future World Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

The Commerce Casino & Hotel will host this electrifying event. Fans can secure their tickets starting next Monday, December 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Since its inception in 2018, MLW’s Battle Riot has crowned Tom Lawlor, LA Park, Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu, Alex Kane, and Matt Riddle as winners. With his victory, Matt Riddle has set his sights on the MLW World Heavyweight Championship, challenging reigning champion Satoshi Kojima at Kings of Colosseum on January 11.

The talent lineup for Battle Riot VII promises a star-studded event, including Riddle, Kojima, Tom Lawlor, Alex Kane, KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, Donovan Dijak, Mads Krule Krugger, AKIRA, Cesar Duran, and Janai Kai. Additionally, MLW has confirmed the participation of luchadores from CMLL, adding an exciting international flair to the card.