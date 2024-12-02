Big E. Reflects on The New Day's Legacy and Looks Toward Life Beyond the Ring

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Big E., a cornerstone of WWE’s New Day faction, has achieved remarkable milestones throughout his career. As the group marks a decade of entertaining fans, Big E. has shared his thoughts on their journey and his perspective on what could be ahead, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding his in-ring future.

Reflecting on his potential transition away from wrestling, Big E. expressed optimism about what lies ahead. In a heartfelt piece for The Players’ Tribune, he wrote about his peace with the possibility of stepping away from the ring and his eagerness to explore new horizons. He noted, “You know that thing I said earlier — how I’m someone who spent his past not being able to picture a future? I can picture one now. Which is ironic, I guess, since I broke my neck and can’t wrestle. But I’m at peace. And if that’s truly a wrap on my in-ring career……. I’m excited to explore the paths that are opening up for me in its wake.”

Big E. envisions opportunities in areas such as hosting, acting, voice work, and filmmaking. He sees these pursuits as extensions of the creativity he has displayed with The New Day, adding, “I feel like there are still so many parts of myself for me to discover. I’ve spent the last 10 years with Woods and Kofi on this amazing, life-changing project: trying to perform a version of wrestling that’s in the image of all the things we love. And now I want to find out how far I can stretch that project past wrestling.”

The New Day’s unique charm often comes from their ability to weave elements of pop culture into their performances. Big E. reminisced about some of their iconic moments, including their rap battle with The Usos in 2017. Initially skeptical about the concept, he admitted he doubted Woods’ idea, thinking, “This has a chance to be hot trash.” Yet, the segment became a fan favorite, as their passion and joy shone through. “The reason why is how much LOVE went into it — and how clear it was that we were having fun doing it,” he explained.

This sentiment extended to other standout segments, such as their WrestleMania 32 entrance inspired by Dragon Ball Z and their playful roasting of Kofi Kingston over his infamous “dad shoes.” Each moment, infused with their distinct humor and camaraderie, cemented The New Day as one of WWE’s most innovative and entertaining groups.