Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2024

Injury Updates from the 2024 Men’s War Games Match at WWE Survivor Series

During the 2024 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, the men’s War Games match featured several high-risk moments. Here’s the latest update on injuries stemming from the event:

Bronson Reed: Attempting a Tsunami splash from the top of the cage onto Roman Reigns, Reed missed his target and crashed through a table. According to Fightful.com, Reed may have sustained an injury to one or both ankles. Addressing the situation in the post-show press conference, Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared:

“For the most part, our talent came away fairly unscathed. We had a few minor things. Bronson Reed is in the other room getting looked at right now. He’s gonna be questionable for a few weeks I think after that splash off the top of the cage.”

Jimmy Uso: Jimmy executed an Uso Splash from the top of the cage, driving Jacob Fatu through a table. However, it was revealed during the post-show press conference that Jimmy broke his toe during the maneuver.

Jacob Fatu: Concerns arose regarding Jacob Fatu’s leg after he appeared to heavily sell an injury following his moonsault. Fightful.com’s Corey Brennan clarified that this was unplanned but confirmed that Fatu is not injured and is doing well.

