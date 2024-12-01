WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nia Jax Claps Back at Podcast Host's Harsh Criticism After Survivor Series

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2024

Following the 2024 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, pod cast host JD From New York made a controversial remark about Women's Champion Nia Jax, suggesting she change her profile picture on Twitter/X to a trash can.

Nia Jax fired back with a pointed yet gracious response:

“Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out on life events, pour your blood, sweat, and tears to do so… I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable.”

Nia Jax was part of a losing effort alongside Liv Morgan’s team in a War Games match against Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series.

