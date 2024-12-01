Nia Jax Claps Back at Podcast Host's Harsh Criticism After Survivor Series

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following the 2024 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, pod cast host JD From New York made a controversial remark about Women's Champion Nia Jax, suggesting she change her profile picture on Twitter/X to a trash can.

Nia Jax fired back with a pointed yet gracious response:

“Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out on life events, pour your blood, sweat, and tears to do so… I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable.”

Nia Jax was part of a losing effort alongside Liv Morgan’s team in a War Games match against Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series.