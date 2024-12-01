Nia Jax Claps Back at Podcast Host's Harsh Criticism After Survivor Series

Following the 2024 WWE Survivor Series Premium Live Event, pod cast host JD From New York made a controversial remark about Women's Champion Nia Jax, suggesting she change her profile picture on Twitter/X to a trash can.
Nia Jax fired back with a pointed yet gracious response:
“Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out on life events, pour your blood, sweat, and tears to do so… I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable.”
Nia Jax was part of a losing effort alongside Liv Morgan’s team in a War Games match against Rhea Ripley’s team at Survivor Series.
Omg those are my colors!! Thank you! When you get into a ring to entertain people, leave your family, miss out out on life events, pour your blood, sweat and tears to do so…I want to be front row, because regardless of the outcome I want to congratulate you on being vulnerable https://t.co/z9n8h6Il1q— Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) December 1, 2024
⚡ CM Punk to Open WWE Raw, Two Big Matches Announced
WWE Announces Matches and Highlights for Monday Night Raw in Everett, Washington WWE has revealed the lineup for the December 2, 2024, epis [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 01, 2024 09:41PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com