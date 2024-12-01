CM Punk to Open WWE Raw, Two Big Matches Announced

WWE Announces Matches and Highlights for Monday Night Raw in Everett, Washington
WWE has revealed the lineup for the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE Raw, featuring new matches, a special appearance, and a milestone celebration.
Announced matches and segments include:
- Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in a highly anticipated tag team contest.
- The opening round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, with Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler battling in a triple-threat match.
- Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth in an intriguing singles bout.
- CM Punk kicking off the show, as confirmed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a WWE digital exclusive.
#WWERaw General Manager @ScrapDaddyAP has some OFFICIAL announcements ahead of tomorrow night! pic.twitter.com/4LmD2kEF0I— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2024
