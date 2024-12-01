CM Punk to Open WWE Raw, Two Big Matches Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2024

WWE Announces Matches and Highlights for Monday Night Raw in Everett, Washington

WWE has revealed the lineup for the December 2, 2024, episode of WWE Raw, featuring new matches, a special appearance, and a milestone celebration.

Announced matches and segments include:

- Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez in a highly anticipated tag team contest.

- The opening round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, with Dakota Kai, Katana Chance, and Shayna Baszler battling in a triple-threat match.

- Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth in an intriguing singles bout.

- CM Punk kicking off the show, as confirmed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce in a WWE digital exclusive.