Bronson Reed Addresses Injury After Big WarGames Spot

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 01, 2024

Bronson Reed Addresses Injury After Big WarGames Spot

WWE Superstars involved in the Men's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series 2024 endured significant physical tolls throughout the grueling contest.

As previously reported, several WWE Superstars sustained injuries during the bout.

Offering a brief update, "Big" Bronson Reed addressed fans on social media Sunday, revealing that he suffered an injury during his high-risk Tsunami splash off the top of the cage through a table. Despite the setback, Reed shared an optimistic message via X, writing, "Injuries are temporary. Moments are forever."

