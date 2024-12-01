WWE Network Closure Announced for U.K. & Ireland as Subscribers Receive Official E-Mail

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE is gearing up for a significant change as the WWE Network prepares to shut down in the U.K. and Ireland. This move comes ahead of the transition of WWE programming, including Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, to Netflix's subscription-based streaming platform in these regions.

In preparation for the closure, WWE Network has reached out to subscribers in the U.K. and Ireland with an e-mail announcement. The communication confirmed that all active subscriptions have been canceled, and the platform will be free to access for its final month in December 2024. The WWE Network is scheduled to officially cease operations on January 1, 2025.

The e-mail reads:

Dear WWE Network Subscriber,

On Janu‍ary 1, 2025, WWE Network will no longer be available in your area and Netflix will be the new exclusive home of WWE. As a result, subscription to WWE Network has been disabled in the app store and will not renew on your next billing date.

As a thank you for being for being a fan and valued subscriber, we welcome you to continue enjoying WWE Network with complimentary access until December 31, 2024, after which you will need to subscribe to Netflix to continue enjoying WWE content, including all Premium Live Events as well as Raw, SmackDown and NXT — streaming live, in one place, for the first time ever. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you’re all set.